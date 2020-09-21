Editor,

In response to the Sept. 15 letter to the editor, “Wrong on all counts, Ed!” by Joanne Engelhardt, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted civilian unemployment rate went from 4.7% in January 2017 to 3.5% in February 2020. Is that trustworthy enough?

Even if a vaccine for COVID-19 isn’t approved until late 2021, it would still be years sooner than average. Just read the approval process at the CDC or FDA websites.

School choice could give children of poor families the right to attend schools in districts they can’t afford to live in. Transportation needs can be managed. Wealthy families don’t need school choice, they simply choose to buy homes in districts where schools meet their needs.

Following is the website for Biden’s congressional record. In my opinion, a better resource than Wikipedia: https://www.congress.gov/member/joseph-biden/B000444?searchResultViewType=expanded.

In closing, I don’t believe the soul of the nation is at stake. Our Founding Fathers protected it from politicians. What is at stake is the happiness of simpletons watching to much television news, listening to entertainers on radio talk and reading poppycock in social media. So the real choice is, do you want a denizen of politics or a businessman to lead the greatest nation on earth.

Wilfred Fernandez Jr.

Wasilla, Alaska

