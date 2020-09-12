Editor,
In conversation with a neighbor about the Measure R mailer, they said: “If ever there was a convincing argument that the City Council is in the pocket of big developers, that statement by Joe Goethals on the back of the flier is proof!” Yes, indeed.
How unfortunate for San Mateans that this is our representation. The lies in the Measure R flier are staggering. Why do they need to lie?
Read Measure R. No requirements to include affordable housing; they can instead use “in lieu” payments, which do not provide adequate funding for affordable units that would otherwise be built in a development. Measure Y prevents this from happening.
They claim Measure Y is not in compliance with AB 1505, also a lie. Measure Y prevents developers from shirking their duty to build affordable units by disallowing “in-lieu” payments. They have other alternatives per the law for the flexibility they claim Measure Y doesn’t provide.
Look at the map in Measure R as their “designated” development area. Can you see underlying streets? Why did they do this?
What properties lie east and west of South El Camino Real within half-mile radius of the Hillsdale, Hayward Park and downtown Caltrain stations? Are you reassured that Measure R “does not include single-family zoned property within the planning area, which may be designated as islands” (yes, islands) The list of streets in the “designated” development area certainly includes residential property and single-family homes are directly across the street from development areas.
This is why there is a Measure Y. Smart growth works.
We deserve honest, ethical representation. Obviously we will have to look for it at the ballot box.
R. Eaton
San Mateo
