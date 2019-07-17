Editor,
While economic indicators keep rising, employee wages stagnate. Where does all the wealth that workers create go? To the top 1% of the top 1%. Working people are stressed. They can hardly make ends meet. They are only one illness or one car breakdown away from drowning in quicksand of debt. They are stressed. And angry.
A coward who bullies the weak, Trump harnesses that anger by talking like a tough guy. Real tough guys, men and women who carry the super-rich on their backs, were raised to “suck it up,” to be tough or else be seen as losers. So they hold festering resentment and smoldering anger inside. The bullying coward points at innocent immigrants to blame.
His followers don’t see that their plight is because an undeserving few take nearly all the wealth they’ve produced. He calls low-paid workers “losers.” His believers are conned to suck it up, blame the “others,” but don’t ever question why the super-rich have so much while they have so little. That’s the con.
What are you going do? Resist? Or continue sucking it up?
Bruce Joffe
Piedmont
