Editor,
If President Trump wants to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service I suggest it is time for the American voter to sabotage Mr. Trump. How? First, I suggest that more states have early voting, giving voters a chance to return their vote-by-mail ballots early and the postal service a chance to deliver them to election offices in a timely manner. Second, election results could be extended as long as is necessary (the Bush vs. Gore election wasn’t decided until December).
Frustrating? Unfair having to wait for results? Yes, but in the manipulative world of Trump, the American voter does not have to be a victim.
Jan Lamphier
San Mateo
