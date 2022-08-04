Editor,
For some reason that is unclear to me the pope is traveling the Western Hemisphere apologizing for what happened to Native Americans. He is right the Native Americans were definitely mistreated, not only by the “evil white people” but also by the Catholic Church. In the western coastal area, from Mexico to northern California, Father Serra built missions and took in the Native Americans and made them build the missions. In the process of making them Christians, they no longer knew how to live off of the land as they had done for millennia. The church then kicked them out and they starved to death in large numbers. Is the pope going to apologize for that?
(0) comments
