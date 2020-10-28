Editor,
Ms. Gillett’s letter (Oct. 23) suggests she thinks this election is about “issues.” It isn’t. This election is about the minimum acceptable behavior of those we would choose to lead us. It is not acceptable to bully women, minorities, non-Christians and others who don’t share your cultural upbringing.
Our president cannot be just a president for the red states or for the blue states but must represent us all. Our president must work to bring about what is best for all of America, not what is best for just the president.
Chuck Simmons
Redwood City
