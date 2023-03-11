Editor,
The plumber ate my homework! Yes that’s what we are expected to believe by our “intelligence” community when it comes to the Nord Stream Pipeline blowup. Yep, the Ukrainians must have done it although they have no coastline on the Baltic Sea. Please just google Seymour Hersh or Jeffry Sachs and “Nord Stream Pipeline destruction” and you’ll find plenty of good material on the event that was an overt act of war both against Germany and Russia as well as an act of ecocide against the planet’s chances of remaining habitable to humans.
