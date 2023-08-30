I have worked part time/full time for the Burlingame Parks And Recreation Department since 1986. I am also a current resident. I appreciate all the work my fellow employees do, to keep the parks looking pristine every day, and also the way we recently handled the storms in March of this year.
High school kids’ lives were saved by our immediate response to two large trees that were about to fall in Washington Park.
I also appreciate the city of Burlingame street sewer and water departments. Who keeps our pipelines and utilities running. We are around 24/7 to help the residents who we serve.
You may not have noticed that you had no water from 1-5 a.m., Or that a tree limb was blocking your driveway at 3 a.m. But when you got up at 7 a.m. You had water to make your coffee, and you were able to drive to work.
The city of Burlingame is not in favor of longevity pay for Parks and Recreation, street, sewer and water department employees. What we do is not easy. I will have wrist and shoulder pain for the rest of my life because of my love of making the parks I grew up in, look beautiful.
When times were tough, we gave up raises to help the city out. The city said they appreciated it. Now here we are in 2023. When are the concessions that were given years ago going to be made?
