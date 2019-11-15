Editor,
There is another devastating worldwide disaster currently unfolding besides global warming. It is called falling behind the power curve, namely not having accumulated enough of the right productive assets to be able to remain competitive and thus afloat in the shifting modern world. This is what China is doing: acquiring assets, ideas, innovation, technology, products and markets by hook or by crook in the race of getting ahead and staying ahead of the power curve.
Outdated national cultures and lack of political foresight express themselves in economical mismanagement, which results in loss of markets, economical stagnation and lack of jobs, falling behind the power curve. This is the cause of the spreading social unrest in Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Lebanon, Iraq, France, Greece, Egypt and many other countries in Latin America and in Africa and of the massive immigration crisis.
Like in Argentina, you see the people careening between the left and the right, from austerity to a generous public safety net, all the while living on borrowed money which cannot be repaid because it has not been invested in modern industrialization, education and infrastructure, but in the politics of keeping alive voting majorities of unproductive or marginally productive people who do not understand what is really happening to them.
Falling behind the power curve, this is the disaster whose causes Trump really understands and is doing all in his power to avert. This is the disaster that the Democrats keep quiet about because their policies lead right into it.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.