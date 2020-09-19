Editor,
In the Sept. 17 letter to the editor, “San Mateo County has a serious COVID problem,” Irvin Dawid cites San Mateo County’s COVID-19 lab testing data dashboard, which shows a 5.7% test positivity rate based on Sept. 11 data to suggest that the county is doing poorly. The hospital portion of that dashboard suggests the opposite.
COVID patients have constituted an extremely small percent of the patient load, particularly those in ICUs.
Jack Hickey
Emerald Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.