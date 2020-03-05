Editor,
I read with interest Mark Church’s column, “Disinformation undermines integrity of elections” in the Feb. 28 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. To Daily Journal columnist Mark Simon’s criticism to an apparent employee error by a vendor contracted by the San Mateo County’s Elections Office, causing an unfortunate inaccuracy in some ballots. Mr. Simon’s “irresponsible, reckless and inaccurate statements,” as so eloquently communicated by Mr. Church’s opinion piece, leaves no other alternative to the Daily Journal’s journalistic integrity but to dismiss Mr. Simon, with cause. As we now live in a “take no prisoners, no second chance” politically correct society, it is not only the right thing to do, it is the only thing to do.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
