Editor,
So, because the “original” Mills Park project was defeated, the developer is now able to show their real dedication to our San Bruno community by presenting a proposal adding 175 units to put it at approximately 600 total (“Rejected housing plan resurrected” in the Oct. 31 edition of the Daily Journal).
Instead of two five-story structures, they present a six- and seven-story replacement. Likewise, instead of 879 parking places for both residential and commercial use, they propose approximately 480 stalls.
Because of Senate Bill 35, the developer may feel they have our citizens and government over a barrel to increase pressure — which was demonstrated at that July council meeting — and hand us their new and improved counter offer to appease any litigation over the first vote.
Signature Development, thank you for showing San Bruno your concerns for our community.
Peter C. Carey
San Bruno
