Editor,
The Associated Press’ Camille Fassett writes poignantly of the trauma of displacement from her home by the CZU Complex in “When home burns, and your job is to cover it” (March 23 edition of the Daily Journal). She also relates that the experience motivated her to continue writing about wildfires and their impact.
Ms. Fassett’s home was saved by the heroic actions of a Good Samaritan but many are not as lucky. For this reason, one hopes that, in future postings, she addresses the strategies of defensible space creation and home hardening and how they can spell the difference between near-disaster and disaster for a homeowner or renter.
Defensible space is a buffer created between a structure and the vegetation that surrounds it and is intended to keep fires from encroaching directly onto that structure.
Home hardening involves the installation/retrofitting of ignition-resistant features to both reduce the likelihood of direct ignition and the risk of wind-driven embers entering through vents or open windows and, once inside, igniting furnishings or other combustible materials. Flying embers have been observed to travel one to two miles beyond the boundary of a wildfire and wind-driven fires such as the Camp Fire have been the most destructive in recent California history.
In addition to educating the public, Ms. Fassett might also consider writing about the need for legislation to make these strategies more available and affordable for homeowners.
She has a strong voice and a golden opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Californians. Wildfires are, after all, the new normal.
Jennifer Normoyle
Hillsborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.