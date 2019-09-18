Editor,
I am responding to the guest perspective, “Mission House — a home for the entire family” by Patricia Matthews in the Sept. 13 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Patricia Matthews, through my tears, I somehow managed to fully read your sincere piece about The Mission House. Your attitude and gratitude overwhelmed me.
By now, you know your mom who sits in heaven, watches you every day, hears you when you laugh, she hugs you so you know you’re not alone. Remember when she told you heaven is truly beautiful — just you wait and see.
Emile Manera
South San Francisco
