You may think of the PTA as the welcome committee at your local school, or the volunteers who provide interesting and valuable programs. But did you know that for 125 years the PTA has been advocating for all children with one voice?
On Feb. 17, 2022, the PTA will celebrate 125 years since its founding and we would like to remind our fellow residents to take a moment and honor the great work of this association.
The PTA has been a driving force in the passage of important laws and guidelines sometimes taken for granted today. Examples include: creating a separate criminal justice system for juvenile offenders; enforcing child labor laws; building kindergarten into the public-school system; supplying federally funded hot lunches (that now feed more than 26 million children a day); supporting school bus safety regulations; and creating the content-rating system for television programs.
The PTA has never been shy about tackling tough issues — from talking about sex education as early as 1916 to supporting HIV/AIDS education programs in the 1980s; from including authentic family engagement in California’s education code to working with state/local leaders and school districts to get computers, devices, internet access, hot spots and school meals to children and families who needed them during the pandemic.
Last year, in San Mateo County alone, despite being in the midst of a pandemic, more than 12,000 PTA members from 88 schools collectively donated 88,632 hours (equivalent to $2,978,920) supporting our children and families. The PTA remains committed to our mission — to positively impact the lives of all children and families — now, as we celebrate this important milestone, and in the future.
Colleen A.R. You
Belmont
The letter writer is the past California State PTA President (2013-2015) and past 17th District (San Mateo County) PTA president (2003-2005).
