Editor,

If you think voting yes on Proposition 15 will only affect businesses and not affect you, then think again. If you raise anyone’s taxes, you raise everyone’s costs. If business expenses go up, what you pay for products or services goes up.

And, once politicians get their foot in the door, do you really think they will stop with just business? Politicians, especially Democrats, have an insatiable need for more of your money.

Proposition 13 was the greatest protection ever passed to help taxpayers. When I moved into my home 30+ years ago, I was paying over $3,500 a year in property taxes, while my neighbor was paying $900 year. Now I am paying $6,800 a year and I have multiple neighbors paying over $32,000 a year.

For you younger people, who will be paying a high amount in the beginning, remember it can only go up 2% a year, under Proposition 13. This is something you can budget for.

Ron Field

Burlingame

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription