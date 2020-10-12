Editor,
If you think voting yes on Proposition 15 will only affect businesses and not affect you, then think again. If you raise anyone’s taxes, you raise everyone’s costs. If business expenses go up, what you pay for products or services goes up.
And, once politicians get their foot in the door, do you really think they will stop with just business? Politicians, especially Democrats, have an insatiable need for more of your money.
Proposition 13 was the greatest protection ever passed to help taxpayers. When I moved into my home 30+ years ago, I was paying over $3,500 a year in property taxes, while my neighbor was paying $900 year. Now I am paying $6,800 a year and I have multiple neighbors paying over $32,000 a year.
For you younger people, who will be paying a high amount in the beginning, remember it can only go up 2% a year, under Proposition 13. This is something you can budget for.
Ron Field
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.