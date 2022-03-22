Editor,
Sometimes things happen that let you know the kids are alright. Friday night at Aragon High’s sold-out production of “Legally Blonde” just as the play was making its crescendo into the finale, the music cut out. Without so much as missing a beat, the cast sang their hearts out in perfect harmony, bringing down the house. It was an exquisite moment that was an undeniable sign that after so much adversity over the last two years, the kids are indeed alright.
Diane Papan
San Mateo
The letter writer is the deputy mayor of San Mateo.
