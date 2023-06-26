Editor,
Last weekend, I rode the train from Paso Robles to San Jose and enjoyed more of the beautiful scenery of California. However, while passing through King City, Salinas and into San Jose there were numerous homeless encampments littered with debris and sad-looking inhabitants. So it is clear that the situation exists in smaller communities, not just San Francisco or San Diego.
