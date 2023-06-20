Many people are unaware of the permanent effect of inflation. Inflation is a one-way street. Once prices go up they rarely fall and one never recovers the deflated value of savings and retirement accounts. It’s an illusion that wage increases get you back to even.
Inflation is identical to a permanent government tax as assuredly as a sales or income tax is. Inflation is a direct result of excessive government spending defined as an increase in spending that exceeds what our country produces every year. Government debt, used to support our excessive spending, has increased from 67% of GDP in 2002 to 123% of GDP today. Continued increases will devalue the dollar and add to our inflation. Increasing taxes only reduces what we produce and our tax base. Politicians are the only winners in the excessive spending game because it increases their donations and lets them impose a tax without recording a vote.
