Editor,

Seeing so many letters to the editor that are consistently putting down and trying to discredit Republicans views is disheartening. This certainly is not the road to unity. I ask myself which is the party of hate?

This country was built on “out-of-the-box thinking” and good old-fashioned hearty debates. Sadly with the current cancel culture thinking, debate is not happening. The younger generation should open their eyes to what big tech and government is doing to free speech.

Debate creates check and balances and without this system we lose our

rights and eventually our freedoms. Just ask yourself how you feel about the state of California right now. One party rule for 40 years with basically no check and balances.

C.L. Glaiser

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription