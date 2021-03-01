Editor,
Seeing so many letters to the editor that are consistently putting down and trying to discredit Republicans views is disheartening. This certainly is not the road to unity. I ask myself which is the party of hate?
This country was built on “out-of-the-box thinking” and good old-fashioned hearty debates. Sadly with the current cancel culture thinking, debate is not happening. The younger generation should open their eyes to what big tech and government is doing to free speech.
Debate creates check and balances and without this system we lose our
rights and eventually our freedoms. Just ask yourself how you feel about the state of California right now. One party rule for 40 years with basically no check and balances.
C.L. Glaiser
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.