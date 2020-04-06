Editor,
In response to Mike Nagler’s guest perspective, “The hand of truth,” in the March 18 edition of the Daily Journal, the importance of being truthful is perfectly illustrated by showing how it affects one’s conscience, or should do so. Unless one has no innate conscience and therefore is able to incessantly lie without shame and then sleep untroubled at night — after turning off one’s favorite late-night TV news source and one’s Twitter rants. But now, finally, we have knowledgeable grownups with influence in the room to whom our loutish “Peter Pan” is listening.
Arthur Collom
Burlingame
