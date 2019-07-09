Editor,
On a recent weekend, I went to Baker Beach in San Francisco with my dad to pick up trash for two hours. Working with the Surfrider Foundation, my dad and I each were given an orange Home Depot bucket to fill up with trash. The trash ranged from lighters, paper, candy wrappers to all sorts of plastic. I recognized I was picking up trash harming our coastline. But with the exception of a few little kids there with their mothers, I was the only teenager there. Going out to a beach cleanup for two hours is just the first step to making a change. My generation needs to take ownership, but to make a true impact, we need to be taught how to help.
If older generations could teach younger generations how and why they need to help, maybe I wouldn’t be the only teenager at these beach cleanups. By putting down their phones for two hours and going to simple things like beach cleanups just once a month, people could better understand that something needs to be done and realize they now have the power to make a difference.
Katie Dougherty
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.