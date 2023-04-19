I applaud Todd Blair’s letter in response to comment made by Michael Swire of Hillsborough “Walk the Walk San Mateo.” Seems Mr. Swire can “Talk the Talk” about “Saving the Planet” but does HE really “Walk the Walk” in addressing climate change?
Have you Mr. Swire ever had to walk two blocks with groceries or carrying a small child to get to your apartment after our city eliminated more than 200 parking spots in a neighborhood which for years prior was well known for having parking issues? Are seniors in your city afraid to drive anywhere for fear of losing their parking spot? Have you ever had to empty out your truck full of tools every night and carry them home so they don't get stolen and you are faced with not being able to do your job?
It is amazing to me how many people “Talk the Talk” about solutions to climate change but do not care or realize at what cost that comes to others less fortunate. Not everyone can afford to electrify an older home or buy an electric car and on that I question how, where and who those parts are coming from?
If cars are the number one cause of greenhouse gases then why does our state continue to build more traffic lanes on our freeways? Read story on Streetsblog SF “Not a Surprise: 101 Freeway Widening Shows Negative Results.”
Seems our state is great at handing down mandates to the populace but in San Mateo County our freeways are still strewn with trash. Caltrans got that?
I end by saying something my mother was always told by her grandmother, “think before you open your mouth.”
