Editor,
OK, let me get this straight. GOP House members are on one hand saying that it was Nancy Pelosi who did not do enough to protect their lives and who brought the violent Trump terrorists down upon them on Jan. 6.
They now turn around and scream that her attempt to protect their lives by her (seemingly reasonable) request that all wear masks, regardless of party, is a partisan overreach. This even while U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks boasts about wearing bulletproof Kevlar body armor PPE to a “peaceful demonstration by Capitol Hill tourists,” all the while refusing to wear a simple face mask.
Excuse me, but what am I missing here?
Bill Farrell
San Carlos
(1) comment
Dear Bill - what you are missing here is that Nancy Pelosi is a control freak.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.