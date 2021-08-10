Editor,
I commend the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics for doing an admirable job of hosting the Olympic Games despite extreme adversity. They accepted financial disaster by not selling tickets in an effort to keep everyone safe. In keeping the Olympic Games going, they gave the worlds best athletes a chance to compete and gave all of us a reason to cheer. Well done!
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
