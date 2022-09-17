Editor,
I would like to applaud Joe Goethals’ Sept. 12 guest perspective “Greener choices, greener codes.”
I am especially heartened by him championing local regulations to expand consumer choice and the marketplace for cleaner options. This is the future he wants for his daughter. It is also the future I want for my two sons now in their 20s and my two grandchildren (4 and 10). His recommendation reflects where we are trending and what is possible to do with solutions for a rapid transition off fossil fuels. Building and transportation give us new opportunities in moving to all electric and powered by wind and solar. Gladly, this is a practical application of the tools that we have at hand. I also envision the future as being bright in this way, especially for young people who lean into this new economy that will support a vast many trades people and technical professions. I will surely be recommending to my 10-year-old grandson to look at becoming an electrician or becoming an HVAC professional, as we will need thousands of them to install heat pumps and electric water heaters in the next five to 30 years.
Can you imagine those who are ready to run their own business during this transition? The future is bright indeed! Our City Council moving policies boldly toward the green economy future is just what we need. Thanks Joe!
Mary Rose LeBaron
San Mateo
