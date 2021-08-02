Editor,
Most everyone has heard of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. War, death, pestilence and famine. Well to take Death off the list as redundant and replace it with fire, flood, pollution and plunder (of Earth’s resources in non sustainable ways) might be more accurate for today’s reality.
Although we might be turning the horsemen into more of a posse bringing multiple scourges to humanity. As a chronic optimist, I like to think we have a goodly amount of control over these characters. War we can certainly control by negotiating with our perceived adversaries.
The fires, floods pestilence and the rest can be controlled and mitigated by actions taken in common by we humans as a whole. Again more negotiation and compromise in moving clear of the tipping points that are close and getting closer each day we procrastinate. Yep we are indeed good at procrastination. Maybe that guy needs a horse as well.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
