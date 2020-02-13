Editor,
I have watched with great interest the developments over the past few years regarding Seton Medical Center in Daly City. My interest began in 2012 with Measure A, the half-cent sales tax increase due to emergency issues affecting our county during the great recession. Donating $1 million in the backing of Measure A was none other than Daughters of Charity, private owners and operators of Seton Medical Center. The backing of the measure paid off as we watched the county invest $15 million of Measure A money back into a privately-owned seismically doomed hospital.
Next up, Daughters of Charity could no longer make it in California as a health care provider and had to sell the many hospitals they owned and operated throughout California. In came some serious buyers, but Attorney General Kamala Harris said, “Not so fast,” and placed draconian conditions on any sale of the hospitals, making their purchase prohibitive to most buyers.
In stepped the newly-created Verity Health System that tried to make it work. As could have been predicted, they had to file for bankruptcy two years in after another sale fell through to the over-promising, under-delivering eccentric Dr. Patrick Soon-Shion.
My concern throughout was how our county was being dragged deeper financially into this seismically-challenged, deficit-spewing black hole of a hospital. Listening to district-elected county supervisor David Canepa’s recent comments, my fear is that he will attempt to place the financial burden of this hospital onto county taxpayers.
Christopher P Conway
San Mateo
