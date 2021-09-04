Editor,
San Francisco and the broader Bay Area continue to struggle with availability of affordable housing. Why do repeated state and local legislation, a pandemic, a recession and a declining population have no effect on the issue of unaffordable housing in our communities?
Supply and demand are clearly in misalignment in the Bay Area housing market. Legislation levers like the recently drafted, yet unsigned by the governor, Senate Bill 9 is one such law intended to increase supply.
States address challenges that they can confront within their own government. Federal exacerbations are largely outside of their control. However, if one is to consider housing affordability as a derivative of wealth inequality, then perhaps California should mount a campaign to influence federal monetary policy concurrently with its state-driven supply increase initiatives.
The high level effects of this policy are simple. Several reflationary events, the dot-com crash in 2001, the Great Recession in 2008 and now the COVID recession of 2020 and 2021 have been the greatest cause of wealth gap increase. In a capitalist country, wealth begets wealth. Federal policy ensures that those with assets like stock portfolios and houses never lose money.
It is time for our policy focus to broaden to address the crisis of housing in the Bay Area. Policy makers must look within to address supply issues and to Washington, D.C., to address the role the Federal Reserve is having on wealth inequality and the resultant supply-and-demand imbalance on housing.
John Marburger
Woodsid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.