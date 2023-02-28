Finally, Fox News has been forced to admit that they didn’t believe it either, Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election rigged against him. Not a single honest, intelligent person would ever claim such nonsense. But the Fox hosts did it without shame, knowing that their audience would gobble it all up, without thinking, exposing the intellectual quality of their viewership.
Trump’s big lie was not only rejected by the courts, going against all available evidence, supported by none, but also extremely illogical — which of course isn’t something that would bother most Fox viewers. If a foreign adversary wanted to interfere with the election, of course, they would do whatever they could in Trump’s favor, not against him!
Anyone against us would certainly prefer Trump, so easily fooled and manipulated, and one who publicly praised dictator Putin in Helsinki in 2018, stating that he would trust him more than our own intelligence agencies! If anything, the 2016 election was probably rigged somewhat in Trump’s favor.
And let’s not forget how out of options Trump was. He is certainly not among the brightest, but not too dumb to not understand what might happen to him without presidential protection. As we have seen lately, his crimes and misdeeds are crashing down on him, probably far worse than even he could ever imagine.
Finally, it is quite ironic that among the very few examples found of individual voter fraud, most were done by Republicans, voting for dead relatives!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.