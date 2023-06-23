John Horgan’s June 21 column mentioned the demise of Climate Magazine. He’s a little late to the table. As one of Climate’s writing contributors, I was saddened to see it end last February. None of the writers knew ahead of time. We simply were sent an email from the editor saying there would be no more printed editions.
The online version is not the same at all. It’s simply short news items, no features, no photo montages of Redwood City events. It’s so sad to still see the brown metal Climate Magazine boxes sitting around town — empty unless someone throws some trash inside. I felt Climate Magazine did a top-notch job of promoting the city of Redwood City as well as San Carlos, and I had hoped that perhaps Redwood City Parks and Rec or the City Council would find a way of funding it. It did have advertisers, but apparently not enough to pay for publishing costs as well as the payments made to the editor, photographer and writers. I still have hope it will be resurrected, but it looks more unlikely as each month passes.
