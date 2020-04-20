Editor,
Mike Caggiano’s letter “We’re All Socialists Now” gave us every reason why we should be voting for Senator Bernie Sanders for president in the 2020 election. But, as the old saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” Well, Bernie just fooled me twice along with every supporter who believed in his message and hope for a positive change for our country.
Once again, as in 2016, Bernie waved his white flag and surrendered to the other half of the one-party corporate millionaire dictatorship, the DNC, who will put forth Mr. Business as Usual Joe Biden which will guarantee another four years of the carnival barker con man, Donald Trump.
We live in a country where we never vote for the better of the best. Now in this election, we’ll be voting for a crook/sexual predator/con man, and you can take your pick because we’re going to be voting for the least of the worst, Trump or Biden.
Looks like the end of our republic is near.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
Frank- there is always re-runs of Bernie's speeches you can watch as you have been silenced once again by the electorate of America. Bernie is a joke and always has been. So much for your free everything, Americans are not buying it.
