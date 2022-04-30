Editor,
In states where the winner of the Elector College takes all, the losing party has no impact on the U.S. presidential election. That means that unless we have a major change, Republican voters in California have no impact on the election, nor do Democratic voters in Texas and other red states. With the EC, votes are systematically excluded, even if those add up to a majority.
What’s the point? The result can be that a minority elects the president, which happened in 2000 and 2016.
Was the country better off because of that? The majority think not. But, of course, the Republican party, which is the only party that has benefitted lately, is against any change to the way we vote.
The Electoral College may have had some mission in the old days, but does it any longer? This somewhat artificial arrangement also causes a problem with the so-called “electors,” who sought to change the outcome of the 2020 election. Would the Jan. 6 insurrection have taken place if the fight was about several million votes, instead of a few, close EC states?
How much simpler with a majority rule? The one that gets the most votes overall, wins. Can hardly be more democratic and fair than that. What could possibly be the advantage of electing the president by a minority? With the EC, just a slight majority in each state invalidates the minority. It looks very arbitrary, and what happened to “every vote counts?”
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
