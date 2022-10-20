As a veteran high school teacher trying to consider the realities of racial inequity and trauma, the legacy of racism and subjugation that has stacked the deck against our most vulnerable population, grading students has become almost impossible in today’s world.
I want to view grades individually, student by student. One struggling student may be rewarded for following instructions on an analytical writing assignment, showing an understanding of my template (and the responsibility to turn it in on time); another, who has already mastered the template, I may push a little more on the quality of the explicit analysis itself. Repeating the mantra of Growth Mindset to myself, I give of these both students A’s, basing the grade on their individual progress.
But grades are not just individual. They uphold the standards of a community, a social value which has both upsides and downsides. The University of California, Santa Cruz, was founded on the ideological opposition to this idea of community grading but eventually adopted grading after the students found it very difficult to move on to careers or graduate study without some kind of quantitative grade. From disciplinary situations to car insurance premiums, for young people with a very limited body of experience a superior GPA is often all we have to form a character judgment and mitigate an unwarranted consequence.
A grade may be nothing but a number or letter that doesn’t necessarily measure actual learning; but, as a whole, they do add up to something.
And this makes grading so hard.
