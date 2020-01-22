Editor,
In the impeachment, the Democrats accuse President Trump of an abuse of power. But according to many constitutional scholars like Alan Dershowitz, David Rivikin Jr., Jonathan Turley and Elizabeth Price Foley, “a president can only abuse his power if he either refuses to enforce a law or he exceeds his constitutional power by doing something like imposing a tax.” According to Turley, Trump could not have abused his power because he was performing a “public good” by investigating a former vice president who by all appearance used his office to enrich his family by $3.4 million.
The other charge of obstruction of Congress is DOA because a president cannot obstruct Congress in the exercise of his right to executive privilege. Only the judicial branch can adjudicate this which Democrats decided not to pursue because they knew the law was against them.
The House’s faux impeachment proceedings added little to the transcript originally released by Trump. The Democrats have no case on either impeachment charge which should result in a quick acquittal of Trump on all charges.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
