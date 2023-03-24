Editor,
There are two choices we all have concerning electrification of our appliances. You are either for it or against it. Let us all decide on his matter next year in the 2024 election. Put this matter on the ballot and let us decide the answer, not our elected officials who want to make this decision for us. This is the democratic way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.