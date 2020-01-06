Editor,
In 1789, Thomas Jefferson wrote in a letter regarding the limits of party loyalty: “I never submitted the whole of my opinions to the creed of any party where I was capable of thinking for myself. Such an addiction is the last degradation of a free and moral agent. If I could not go to heaven but with a party, I would not go there at all.”
It is inconceivable that 400+ supposedly intelligent people could read the same documents, hear the same testimony and independently come to opposed conclusions based on whether there is a D or R after their name. Our political parties have deteriorated into opposing street gangs whose members are fearful of retribution if they oppose the gang boss. As Ray Bradbury said: “Anyone who belongs to a party stops thinking.” This was not a vote about impeachment. It was a vote for job preservation. Anyone who crossed the party boss was in jeopardy of losing party support and therefore funding. They would lose their committee appointments, their legislation would never see the light of day and their office would be moved to a glorified closet.
We have become so caught up in the impeachment of Trump that we have failed to notice and rally against this strict partisan behavior which is much more dangerous to the country than POTUS and will exist long after he is gone. As John Adams said: “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the Republic into two great parties. This is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.”
Steven Howard
Redwood City
