I believe we are looking at the homelessness problem all wrong. When you look really closely, you will see that there are many different types of people that we call homeless.
First, take individuals that are addicted to drugs. You can’t call them homeless because they need help, but they have brought this problem upon themselves. Quit spending money getting them into homes or apartments. What they need is treatment, but get them off the street. To give these individuals a place to live and to continue using drugs is a waste of taxpayers’ money.
To me, the homeless are the people that have missed a few paychecks, have been priced out of their homes or apartments by landlords, have huge medical bills or are victims of natural disasters. These people deserve our support. They are good, hardworking people caught in bad situations beyond their control. Help get these people back on their feet and you will find them to be very productive citizens.
Then, there are the few that have chosen that life; they have always been there. Of course, there are also the few criminals and individuals hiding from something in their life. These people are on their own; we owe them nothing. The fact is that we owe our citizens protection from them. Sounds harsh to think about, but the real homeless deserve our help.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
