Editor,
The cohesion of any country is its cultural traditions. When 9/11 occurred, Americans mostly agreed with free markets, freedom of speech, nonviolence, traditional families and the indispensable leadership of America in the western alliance against totalitarianism governments.
Now self-flagellating leftists emphasize every historic American sin as a pretext to turning us into a totalitarian society under one party rule. They’ve taken America to a cultural abyss in which anyone can be “canceled” by mere accusation. They seek to throw out cohesive traditions like the two parent family that evolved over millennia. America’s many redemptions such as the sacrifices of 300,000 Union soldiers lives in ending slavery and the passage of civil rights bills are ignored in favor of leftist academic theories of systemic racism.
The French Revolution became a blood bath because it wiped out most traditions while the American Revolution succeed in rallying around its shared traditions. We’re criticized for going to war against a murderous sixth century religious cult that killed 3,000 Americans on 9/11 and threatened chaos in the Western world. Racism is used to eliminate racism and equal opportunities have morphed into the “equal” outcomes of socialism. Grade school students are taught their parents are racist as more young girls are driven into to suicidal depression by social media posts. The 99.9% of good cops that risk their lives protecting us are stigmatized as bad cops and defunded.
The terrorists of 9/11 may yet succeed in bringing us to a cultural abyss.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
