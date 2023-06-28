In early June, watching coverage of New York City turn orange by wildfire smoke drifting down from Canada, many Californians had flashbacks to our terrible 2020 wildfire season. I shared tips on air purifiers with New York relatives. A cousin wrote, “Now I know what you went through — this is crazy!”
As climate change impacts more and more people, the accountability of our public officials is more important than ever.
The California Public Utilities Commission has five commissioners appointed by the governor to “empower California through access to safe, clean and affordable utility services and infrastructure.”
I call on the CPUC to show bold leadership, helping guide us to a clean energy future. And we can do our part by participating in Public Forums on issues like rooftop solar or extending power plant operations. Make your voice heard on the crucial decisions the CPUC makes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.