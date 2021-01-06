Editor,
I really appreciated the thoughtful letter “The Cost of War” regarding our outgoing leader and his lack of consideration of human lives versus economic damage.
However, we miss the real balancing of factors in that nations which value good governance saw the ‘war’ not as an either or but, as ‘do the simple stuff’ and the rest will fall into place. Meaning, that after the initial lockdown, which most all nations followed, they continued with the ongoing and extremely cheap fix of getting their populations to just distance, wear masks and hand wash along with effective contact tracing. Pretty damn cheap and easy if leadership would have gotten behind these no brainer solutions. Not only would the “war” have been won much as the Taiwanese, Chinese, Singaporean, New Zealanders and Icelanders mysteriously did but they saved their economies to a far greater degree than the “economy versus lockdown” nations did.
So the easy and cheap solutions proved to be the far more effective ones. That really underlines the high cost of incompetent leadership. Oh, and how could I forget. They saved far more lives as well. Lessons anyone?
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(4) comments
Mr. Caggiano,
Excellent observations. I am surprised that it is 9 AM and the usual Trumpers haven't chimed in with their usual drivel about the great job their orange idol did. You know, like the travel ban that wasn't and the distribution of PPE's that wasn't etc. The really great job he did was lie to America so his corrupt friends could profit from the suffering and deaths of fellow Americans.
Blah, blah, blah, another day, another misplaced TDS-rant. It’s funny that these people blaming their great President Trump forget that states and local governments have primary responsibility for public health. Therefore, these rants should be aimed at their state and local authorities. And by that count, Governor Newsom is now responsible for over 22k deaths and Governor Cuomo is responsible for over 36k deaths.
Thank you for the common sense imparted in your letter. Unfortunately it appears we did not learn or retain the lessons of the 1918 pandemic.
Trump must have been asleep in history class, too!
