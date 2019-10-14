Editor,
Councilman Marty Medina voted to protect San Bruno and the Mills Park neighborhood from a commercial development of unprecedented size. He is open to development of the area, but it needs to reflect the needs of the community and what the infrastructure can support.
Marty took a stand for the residents of San Bruno. It took courage to say “not yet” to a project that isn’t right for our city, especially when so much money is lined up in support of that project.
The Mills Park development is one of many large projects coming to San Bruno. Google wants to double the Bayhill campus. Allen School is going to become two stories. Crestmoor will be sold and developed into hundreds of units.
The cumulative effect of these developments threatens our quality of life. Parking and traffic will only get much worse. If we hire members of our City Council who prioritize wealthy developers over our residents, we will forever lose what makes this San Bruno and not San Francisco. Once it’s gone, it’s never coming back.
San Bruno needs Marty Medina to advocate for development at the right scale for those of us who already live here. He agrees that discussion of the Mills Park development should resume in a public forum where the city, the developer and the residents in equal standing work together to make the project a success.
Marty supports responsible development of this city and listens to the people who elected him. He has my support.
Simon Mazzola
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.