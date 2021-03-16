Editor,
Regarding the guest perspective “High-speed rail is the right investment at the right time” in the March 8 edition of the Daily Journal, when the high-speed rail bonds were approved in 2008 voters were told the system cost would be $25 billion and would require no government subsidies to be built and to be operated.
Now, 13 years later we are being told the cost of the system will be five times as much and the process is being subsidized by gas taxes. The route has not yet been decided.
The 5,200 jobs created have cost about $1 million each. The environmental costs of energy and raw materials used for construction are being ignored. Pollution and the dislocation of existing residents and businesses being caused by construction are discounted. While the existing transportation system providing goods and services is deteriorating, funding is supplied to this discretionary travel system.
The current electrical power grid has been shown to be overloaded and unreliable. Texas recently had a catastrophic failure of renewable energy systems. A sustainable energy future will require a combination of current sources and renewable sources. Ask the grocery store owner who uses a backup generator during power outages if they want to ban fossil fuels.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
