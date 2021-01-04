Editor,
During World War II, one could imagine the generals gathered in a bunker planning their next attack. The questions always included “what is the expected casualty loss.”
Then the top general would have to make the horrendous decision as to whether that loss was acceptable. Today, we are in the midst of a different kind of war, but a war nonetheless. The casualties are both in human life and economic loss. We are now coming to understand that our top general, POTUS, in his White House bunker made the economy his top priority. Based on mortality rates he figured we would lose 1-2 million people if we took no precautions, but the economy would be preserved. Yes, the hospitals would be overrun, but he figured the losses would mostly be the elderly and sickly. The humanitarians, led by Fauci, did what they could to stem the loss of human life but the end result is somewhere in the middle.
POTUS will undoubtedly point to the unemployment rate and the long lines for food as being the result of not following his direction. In his mind, the economy trumped human life. And I guess if it’s not you, your family or your friends dying alone in a hospital ICU bed this thinking may seem rational. Fortunately, the vaccines are arriving but many more will die before this war is over. This will not be the last such war we will have to fight. The question is will we learn from how we mishandled this pandemic? Will we establish priorities and will the preservation of human life rise to the top? Will we be willing to put aside our individual freedoms for the good of the collective? Will politicians value human life more than their political careers? Hopefully, we will not have to find out too soon.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
(2) comments
Mr. Howard,
A very well stated opinion about the current state of affairs. I believe many people in politics do value human life and our freedom as Americans, unfortunately the current corrupt administration cares about neither. Donald and his family of grifters seek only ways to enrich themselves at any cost. As we just saw over the weekend, he criminally told the Georgia Secretary of State to change the three times verified results to make him the winner. He is totally off the rails and mentally unfit for any further duty as President, (not that he ever was), and we can only hope we make it through the next two weeks of his vindictive petulant tantrums without serious harm to our nation and democracy.
What we did in World War 2 is come together as a nation to defeat the enemy. This time, we were attacked by China and half the country decided to blame our own president for the pandemic. The problem this time is people like Steve. I am sure glad my relatives who served in WW2 did not have to fight with people like Mr. Howard in the trenches. All he would be doing is complaining that our leaders were not doing enough to keep him safe, warm and happy in his fox hole. If we are attacked again, I have no faith in many people in my own country to stand together and fight the common enemy. Mr. Howard, the virus came from our #1 enemy - China, wake up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.