Editor,
Thank you for your column “Of bike lanes and gas bans,” as I agree that it is critically important to bring both cost and equity into the conversation about energy.
In the first nine months of 2021, the oil and gas companies made a tidy $174 billion in profits while the rest of us were handed high fuel prices, dirtier air and a legacy of climate pollution that will stretch far into future generations. This isn’t the vision I want for San Mateo and that’s the reason I support ending methane gas use in the city’s buildings by 2030. Will changing out fossil fuel appliances cost money? Yes. Is that fair to individual households? No; though federal climate legislation would do a great deal to provide investment for retrofitting buildings. Though we may not have all the answers on implementation right now, it’s urgent to take a stand and demand the more livable future we deserve.
Economies of scale, incentives: These are things that we can and will figure out. The key right now is recognizing that renewable energy is much better for democracy, stability and those with fewer means (who are often on the front lines of climate disasters).
Let’s not chain ourselves to the unfairly rigged, volatile fossil fuel syndicate, whose main goal is to line the pockets of Big Oil/Gas. And yes, let’s not leave anyone behind as we make the transition.
Wendy Chou
San Mateo
