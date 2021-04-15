Editor,
I really enjoyed Frank Scafani’s excellent recent letter giving us a great historical perspective on the possible causes of our immigration problems. I do heartily recommend any books on Marine Corps General S. Butler along with his pamphlet “War is a Racquet,” all sitting in our library collecting dust. Maybe try online. It also underlines the recent misstatements by Mitch McConnell that corporations shouldn’t involve themselves in politics. I had to laugh out loud on that one.
They’ve been a driving force in American foreign and domestic policy since the American Civil War. Both parties have dined at the corporate trough over the years. In fact I thought McConnell was trying out for a new line of work as a comedy writer for Saturday Night Live.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
