I watched the recent Thrive Alliance forum for the District 2 supervisor race. Burlingame Councilmember and former two-time Mayor Charles Stone had a clear command of the issues and was able to effectively articulate his ideas and plans. There were a few things that really stood out. Councilmember Stone thought on his feet and answered questions that were actually asked. Experience matters and he has a vast body of experience with creating affordable housing, dealing with crime and public safety issues, combating climate change, strengthening our education system, and innovating in public transit.
There are some really important distinctions between the candidates. Noelia Corzo appears to want to densify our existing single-family home neighborhoods. In contrast, Councilmember Stone wants to focus increases in housing density where they belong: on and close to the transit corridor. As he said at the forum, increasing density away from the transit corridor is “bad for the environment, it’s bad for communities, and it’s bad for us.” Noelia Corzo has a long history of advocating for defunding the police. In contrast, Councilmember Stone believes we need to invest in the training and tools law enforcement professionals need to keep us safe.
The choice is obvious. There is only one District 2 candidate who will help build truly affordable housing, keep us safe from crime, combat climate change and its effects, make our public schools better, and work toward a world class public transit system and that’s Charles Stone.
