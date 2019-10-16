Editor,
Starting in 1918 began a tradition where canaries were used in coal mines to detect carbon monoxide and other toxic gases before they hurt the human coal miners. The practice stopped in 1986.
Recent media coverage has told us that our bird population is down by the billions due to air quality, pesticides, window collisions, cats, etc. This might be considered a modern day version of the “canary in the coal mine.” Our fish and insect population is also in decline. There seems to be a common denominator here.
It is evident that President Donald Trump is not an environmentalist. Most of us realized this when he pulled the United States from the 2015 Paris Climate agreement. Donald Trump considers climate change a Chinese hoax. Certainly the Chinese warmed the temperature of three separate oceans recently to create simultaneous hurricanes and a tropical depression.
Trump recently told California, in simple terms, that we cannot reduce emissions in our automobiles due to them getting better mileage. This is a man who acts as a child would if he does not get his way.
Trump is suggesting we not waste our time with energy saving LED light bulbs and go back to traditional incandescent light bulbs which use more energy. It is evident that Trump’s light bulb is currently not on, not only with energy matters, but numerous other concerns.He also wants to bring back coal mining in a world where we need less fossil fuels and more energy derived from solar, wind, etc.
The best way to battle his ignorance is to be informed of the events taking place all around us and to vote. We can also pray that Trump makes better and more informed decisions.
David Thom
San Carlos
