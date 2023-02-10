I am a freshman in high school who has lived in San Mateo my entire life. I am writing in response to a letter written by a sophomore in regards to San Mateo’s plans for housing (“More development is not progress” in the Feb. 3 edition of the Daily Journal).
In that letter, the writer expressed how San Mateo plans to increase our county’s population by 250,000 people in the coming decade. In addition to being untrue, misinformation like this contributes to the idea that any step toward building more housing is going to lead to outlandish population growth, and make it impossible to access parks, energy or water. The fact is, the San Mateo housing market is incredibly expensive, and when steps toward increasing affordability through housing are made, people who want to preserve a certain “neighborhood culture,” attack the efforts. Housing is necessary to sustain a healthy and growing population, and it is false to state that an increase in housing will lead to a decrease in quality of life.
The other thing I wanted to discuss is the youth support for housing in San Mateo. While those resistant to housing have tried to use young people to spread their message, in my experience, the majority of San Mateo youth are in favor of more housing and affordability. So much progress has been made thanks to the efforts of young housing advocates and the people they have mobilized. It is simply wrong to paint a picture of San Mateo in which young people are overwhelmingly not pro-housing.
