Why are local politicians so obsessed with leaf blowers? Gas-powered cars are a far more toxic to the area. Is it because politicians can bully gardeners, a group with little political clout? It’s easy to score a climate-change win on the backs of hardworking, non-union labor.
But about cars ... and the need to fix our pathetic public transportation. Here’s a treacherous problem nobody wants to touch. That’s why SamTrans takes 25-45 minutes to go two miles. That’s average from a new housing site on El Camino Real, Millbrae to a new workplace site on Bayshore Highway, Burlingame. A person needs to take two different buses at a cost of $2.25. A car trip takes eight to nine minutes. Politicians suggest biking, since that’s also an easy solution for them. But winter weather and other impracticalities prevent mainstream bike use. That’s why people drive.
Until politicians face up to fixing public transportation, their battle with leaf blowers is silly and unfair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.